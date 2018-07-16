Mesut Ozil to join Arsenal on Singapore pre-season trip

Mesut Ozil wil take part in Arsenal's pre-season tour of Singapore

Mesut Ozil will travel with Arsenal for their pre-season tour of Singapore, head coach Unai Emery has announced.

Ozil has been on holiday since Germany crashed out of the World Cup at the group stage and has yet to return to training with the Gunners, with Emery having begun working with those players who were not involved in the tournament in Russia.

Emery has stated that Ozil, as well as Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny and Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi - who were also eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage - will play a full part in the Singapore tour. The Gunners fly east on July 22.

"All the players are the same," Emery told Arsenal Player.

"They have the same holidays. I know Iwobi, Elneny and Mesut Ozil. He's coming with us to Singapore the first day."

2:40 Arsenal manager Unai Emery reveals there is only one scenario in which another signing might arrive before the current transfer window ends Arsenal manager Unai Emery reveals there is only one scenario in which another signing might arrive before the current transfer window ends

