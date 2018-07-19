Thursday's Arsenal transfer rumours: Kingsley Coman, Danny Welbeck and Nacho Monreal

Could Kingsley Coman be joining Arsenal this summer?

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a big-money move for a France international as we round up the latest transfer rumours on Thursday, July 19.

Head coach Unai Emery is preparing a £44m bid for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, according to reports in the Star.

The France international, 22, is contracted to the Bundesliga champions until the summer of 2023.

Meanwhile, Everton are interested in signing Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck, says the Mirror.

The England forward is thought to now be surplus to requirements at the Emirates following the arrival of new boss Emery earlier this summer.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad have decided against making a move for versatile Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The Spaniard, who can play at either left back or as a central defender, had been expected to leave the north London club before the start of the new campaign.

And finally, the Gunners are on the verge of capturing Barcelona left-back Joel Lopez, 16, claims the London Evening Standard.

Arsenal are believed to have already agreed scholarship terms with the young Spaniard.