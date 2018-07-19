Friday's Arsenal transfer rumours: Ousmane Dembele, David Ospina, Danny Welbeck

Ousmane Dembele has been linked with Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked to a World Cup and La Liga winner as we round up the latest transfer rumours on Friday, July 20.

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele could join Arsenal this summer with the players' future in La Liga uncertain, according to the Daily Express.

The 21-year-old helped France win the World Cup, but has not reached the heights expected at the Nou Camp since his move from Borussia Dortmund. However, Ernesto Valverde is reportedly reluctant to let the forward leave.

The Sun reports Arsenal are ready to sell Everton target Danny Welbeck as Unai Emery looks to trim his squad, with goalkeeper David Ospina and striker Lucas Perez also set to leave this summer.

The newspaper says that Everton are considering a £15m offer for the England striker while Perez wants to fight for his place in the squad despite spending last season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna.

Ospina has been bumped down the pecking order too with the summer signing of Bernd Leno and Petr Cech also still at the club.

But the Colombia international could be off to Turkey, with ESPN reporting Fulham having had a £5m offer for goalkeeper Fabri accepted by Besiktas, who want Ospina as a replacement.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has emerged as the No 1 target to take over as the national manager of Japan, according to the Daily Mail.

Wenger is well respected in the country after his time with Nagoya Grampus Eight before arriving in London, with clubs in China also said to be interested in his services.