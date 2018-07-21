Mesut Ozil named in Arsenal squad for Singapore tour

Mesut Ozil will join Arsenal for their pre-season tour of Singapore

Mesut Ozil will join Arsenal on their pre-season tour of Singapore following Germany's World Cup exit.

The German midfielder is one of three players returning from World Cup duty who have been named in the 25-man squad for the tour along with Mohamed Elneny (Egypt) and Alex Iwobi (Nigeria).

New signings Bernd Leno, Sokratis and Matteo Guendouzi have also been included.

The Gunners squad leaves London on Sunday to play two matches in Singapore as part of the International Champions Cup. They face Atletico Madrid on Thursday July 26 and Unai Emery's former club, Paris Saint-Germain on July 28.

First-team regulars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin, Petr Cech, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Shkodran Mustafi and Aaron Ramsey will travel with the squad.

However Carl Jenkinson, Chuba Akpom, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Joel Campbell and Krystian Bielik have not been included.Petr Cech, Bernd Leno, Emiliano Martinez, Hector Bellerin, Sead Kolasinac, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Mohamed Elneny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Matteo Guendouzi, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, Joe Willock, Aaron Ramsey, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi, Eddie Nketiah, Lucas Perez, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.