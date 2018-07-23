Petr Cech backed as Arsenal's first choice goalkeeper by David Seaman

Petr Cech has made 103 Premier League appearances for Arsenal including 34 last season

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech's vast experience will help him remain the club's first choice despite the arrival of Bernd Leno, says David Seaman.

Leno arrived from Bayer Leverkusen last week, where he made 230 appearances across seven Bundesliga seasons, and has been tipped for big things at the Emirates by his old team-mates.

However, former Arsenal goalkeeper Seaman believes Leno will face fierce competition from the 36-year-old Cech - who has also been linked with a move back to Chelsea - for the No 1 spot.

"He [Cech] has still got great qualities and it isn't like he has had a bad season or anything, he still produced," Seaman said.

"Obviously he is getting older but your game adapts, that is what I found, you might not be as sharp as what you used to be but your experience gets you into the right positions."

Cech's arrival from Chelsea in 2015 meant that David Ospina became the team's back-up goalkeeper and the Colombian has made just 11 Premier League appearances since then.

Seaman said Leno's move to north London could have an impact on Ospina's future at the club.

"I don't think Ospina would be quite happy being a No 2 because he has been that for quite a while," Seaman said.

"He might even be a No 3 so I would imagine David wants to play football, you can't spend a big chunk of your career being a reserve. You've got to go out there and see how good you are."

Arsenal, who finished sixth last season, begin their league campaign against defending champions Manchester City on August 12, live on Sky Sports.