Arsenal transfer rumours: Yann Sommer, Andre Gomes

Could Yann Sommer be on his way to the Emirates?

Arsenal may have signed Bernd Leno but they have been linked with another goalkeeper as we round up the latest transfer rumours on Monday, July 23.

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer, according to Marca.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has already made five signings this summer, including a move for goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

But with Petr Cech and David Ospina expected to leave the Emirates following Leno's arrival, Marca claim Arsenal may turn to Sommer to provide competition for the Germany international.

Transfer Centre LIVE!

Arsenal are interested in Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, reports AS.

Andre Gomes is reportedly on Arsenal's radar

Gomes is believed to be surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou after failing to impress since his 2016 move to the Catalan giants from Valencia.

He is attracting interest from Italy but Arsenal are understood to hold an interest in him too.

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech's vast experience will help him remain the club's first choice despite the arrival of Bernd Leno, says David Seaman.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno is expected to provide competition for Petr Cech

Leno arrived from Bayer Leverkusen last week, where he made 230 appearances across seven Bundesliga seasons, and has been tipped for big things at the Emirates by his old team-mates.

However, former Arsenal goalkeeper Seaman believes Leno will face fierce competition from the 36-year-old Cech - who has also been linked with a move back to Chelsea - for the No 1 spot.

"He [Cech] has still got great qualities and it isn't like he has had a bad season or anything, he still produced," Seaman said.

David Ospina could be on his way out of the Emirates

"Obviously he is getting older but your game adapts, that is what I found, you might not be as sharp as what you used to be but your experience gets you into the right positions."