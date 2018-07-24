Arsenal transfer rumours: Steven Nzonzi, Kingsley Coman, Thierry Henry

Arsenal are pursuing a cut-price deal for a World Cup winner as we round up the latest transfer rumours on Tuesday, July 24.

Arsenal are attempting to reach a cut-price deal for Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzonzi, according to France Football.

Nzonzi has a €40m (£35.7m) release clause, but the Gunners are looking to lower that price ahead of the new season.

The 29-year-old played 47 times under new Arsenal boss Unai Emery at Sevilla, and lifted the World Cup with France this summer.

Transfer Centre LIVE!

Bayern Munich midfielder Kingsley Coman has denied reports he has held talks over a transfer to Arsenal.

New Gunners boss Emery is reportedly in the market for a winger and has been linked with Coman along with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

But 22-year-old Coman insists he has no intention of leaving Bundesliga champions Bayern, where he signed a new five-year contract in December.

"I've had no contact with Arsenal. That's not true," he told Sport1. "I've just extended my contract here at Bayern and I'm planning to stay for many more years."

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has verbally agreed to become the manager of Aston Villa, according to the Daily Star.

The Frenchman stepped down from his punditry role with Sky Sports last week to pursue his managerial career.

According to the Star, Henry is on the verge of replacing Steve Bruce as the man trying to lead Villa back into the Premier League.