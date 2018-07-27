Friday's Arsenal transfer rumours: Steven N'Zonzi, Thierry Henry, M'Baye Niang and Leon Bailey

Arsenal look like missing out on Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi

Arsenal have been handed a transfer blow as Barcelona have entered the race for £40m target Steven N'Zonzi, according to reports in the Mirror.

Sevilla's France international midfielder, 29, is contracted to the La Liga club until the summer of 2020.

Meanwhile, ex-Arsenal forward Thierry Henry is understood to be pondering four managerial opportunities, says the Mirror.

The Frenchman had recently been linked with the coaching job at Aston Villa, before the Championship side decided to keep Steve Bruce as manager.

Elsewhere, Arsenal and West Ham United will go head to head to sign Torino attacking midfielder M'Baye Niang, reports the Mirror.

The Senegal international, 23, is contracted to the Serie A club until the summer of 2021.

And finally, Arsenal have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen's £40m-rated winger Leon Bailey, says the Sun.

However, the Premier League duo face competition for the player's signature from Roma.