Arsenal transfer rumours: Hector Bellerin, Aaron Ramsey, Ousmane Dembele

Long-serving defender underlines his commitment to Arsenal as we round up the latest transfer rumours on Saturday, July 28.

Hector Bellerin has hit back at those who have questioned his commitment to Arsenal, insisting he does not want to play for anyone else.

Bellerin has been with Arsenal since he was 16 but that longevity has not stopped talk of a transfer, with Barcelona and Manchester City linked with the right-back in recent seasons.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the 23-year-old has moved to put an end to the speculation surrounding his future.

"It is crazy that people ask me these questions all the time," he said. "A few years ago I signed a very long-term contract.

"I have never said that I have wanted to be anywhere else. I am very happy in London. I am very happy at this club.

Hector Bellerin at Arsenal's third kit launch in Singapore

"The club have made me who I am and gave me the chance to be the footballer I am today. So I don't want to be anywhere else."

Arsenal cannot afford to lose the leadership qualities of Aaron Ramsey, according to team-mate Alexandre Lacazette.

Ramsey has entered the final 12 months of his current deal and admitted earlier this week he is uncertain about his Arsenal future, with his agent locked in negotiations over a new deal.

Head coach Unai Emery has made it clear he wants Ramsey to stay and, speaking at the launch of Arsenal's third kit in Singapore, Lacazette told Sky Sports News: "Aaron has been there for about 10 years, he is like a legend at the club.

"We have to be respectful for everything he has done and of course with his quality he can help the team to be better. He brings stability, quality and leadership.

"He is an example for all the young players too, so of course we need Aaron in the team."

Ernesto Valverde insists Ousmane Dembele has a future at Barcelona.

The 19-year-old France international has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou following the La Liga champions' capture of Malcom.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is reportedly in the market for a pacey winger, but his counterpart at Barca, Valverde, insists Dembele remains in his plans.

"Let's hope it's his season. He is an extraordinary player," Valverde said. "The past year has been complicated because of the injuries, but even so he has brought us a lot.

"The important thing is that there is competition within the team. There are a lot of matches and we cannot handle them with only eleven players."