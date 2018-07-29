Sunday's Arsenal transfer rumours: Aaron Ramsey, Steven N'Zonzi, Tomas Holy and Mesut Ozil

Could Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey be on his way to Chelsea?

Chelsea are ready to make a £30m deadline-beating move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, according to reports in the Mail on Sunday.

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery had previously said that he believed the Wales international was going to stay at the Emirates.

Elsewhere, Roma appear to have beaten Arsenal to the signature of Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, reports the Sun on Sunday.

The Gunners had been hoping to convince the France international to move to the Emirates this summer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are among a string of clubs looking at Gillingham's 6ft 9in goalkeeper Tomas Holy, says the Sunday Mirror.

The 26-year-old is contracted to the League One club until the end of June 2019.

Emery has suggested Mesut Ozil could be Arsenal's regular captain after he was handed the armband for a 5-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

Ozil has endured a difficult summer after Germany exited the World Cup at the group stage and he then retired from international duty, accusing some German FA officials of racism.

However, Emery showed his support for the 29-year-old by naming him captain in his first pre-season appearance in the International Champions Cup clash in Singapore.

"We are working together and giving the responsibility to the players," said Emery. "I think he can take the responsibility."