Friday's Arsenal transfer rumours: M'Baye Niang, David Ospina

M'Baye Niang spent six years at AC Milan before joining Torino in January

Catch up with the latest news and rumours involving Arsenal from Friday, August 3 with M'Bayne Niang reportedly a target for Unai Emery, and Besiktas pulling out of a deal for David Ospina.

The Daily Express reports Arsenal have an interest in Torino forward M'Baye Niang, who impressed for Senegal at this summer's World Cup and had a trial with the Gunners under former boss Arsene Wenger.

Niang also has Premier League experience after spending half a season on loan at Watford in 2016/17, before linking up with the Hornets' then-boss Walter Mazzarri again at Torino.

The Italian club's sporting director, Gianluca Petrachi, has said he cannot rule out the 23-year-old leaving Turin this summer, something the newspaper believes would see the Gunners at the front of the queue.

Besiktas have reportedly pulled out of a deal to sign David Ospina, who has become surplus to requirements following Bernd Leno's arrival in north London.

Ospina was Colombia's first-choice goalkeeper at this summer's World Cup

The club's manager, Senol Gunes, told Fotomac he has no intention of paying the Colombian's €5m price tag, or wage demands reportedly totalling around €53k a week.

Ousmane Dembele continues to be linked with the Gunners, and the Daily Express, citing Football.London, report the midfielder could only leave Barcelona for the Emirates on loan in the final week of the transfer window.

The newspaper states Arsenal would like to bring the Frenchman to the club, but Barca are currently unwilling to let him go - although that may change before the end of the window.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are the latest club to be linked with Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, and reportedly are ready to pay up to £30m for the Welshman.

Liverpool have already had a busy summer in midfield this summer - bringing in Fabinho and Naby Keita, although they did lose Emre Can to Juventus on a free transfer - but according to various newspapers see a spot for Ramsey in their squad.

The former Cardiff youngster is in the final year of his current contract at the Emirates.