Arsenal's Alex Iwobi handed new long-term deal

Alex Iwobi has signed a contract extension with Arsenal

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The Nigeria international came through the ranks with the Gunners and has made 98 appearances, having made his debut in 2015.

The 22-year-old scored three goals in 26 league games last season under Arsene Wenger and has now extended his stay at the Emirates Stadium under new head coach Unai Emery.

It had been speculated over the summer that Iwobi might be sold but Emery said on the pre-season tour that a new contract was in the offing and Arsenal confirmed on Friday that the deal had been agreed.

Iwobi, who is the nephew of Nigeria great Jay-Jay Okocha, appeared in all three of his country's World Cup matches in Russia.

Emery said: "I'm very pleased Alex has signed a new contract with us.

Alex Iwobi has nine goals in 98 Arsenal appearances

"He is a great example of a player who can succeed from the academy through hard work and I look forward to working with him and our other talented young players in the squad."

Arsenal are looking to improve on last season's sixth-place Premier League finish and kick off their campaign at home to champions Manchester City a week on Sunday.

