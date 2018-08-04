Arsenal transfer rumours: Domagoj Vida, Aaron Ramsey and Ousmane Dembele

Could Domagoj Vida be swapping Besiktas for Arsenal this summer?

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is plotting a £25m move for Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida, according to reports in the Sun.

The Croatia international shone for his country at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are keen on signing Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, says the Daily Express.

Ramsey has 12 months remaining on his contract at the Emirates and the Wales international, speaking last week, admitted he is unsure over his future.

Elsewhere, Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has been hanging around with some Arsenal players during the close season, reports Goal.com.

As a result, that has led to some stories claiming the Frenchman will be moving to the north London club next season.