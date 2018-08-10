Arsenal News

More from Football

Laurent Koscielny named Arsenal's main captain by head coach Unai Emery

Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka appointed as vice-captains

Last Updated: 10/08/18 11:24pm

Unai Emery has named Laurent Koscielny as Arsenal's main captain, though the defender remains out with an ankle injury
Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has named defender Laurent Koscielny as his main captain, with Mesut Ozil listed as one of four vice-captains.

Koscielny, currently out with an ankle injury, captained the side in place of Per Mertesacker last season.

Mertesacker retired from playing at the end of the campaign, assuming the role of Arsenal's academy manager.

Ahead of Emery's Premier League bow at home to Manchester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, the Spaniard has also named four vice-captains; Ozil , Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey, and Granit Xhaka - one of whom will take the armband in Koscielny's absence.

On the appointments, Emery said: "The captain of this group is Laurent Koscielny, who is injured at the moment. After Laurent, our other captains are Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil, and Granit Xhaka.

"I want leaders in the team - every player at every time to have the capacity to show leadership, but these are the five players who have the possibility to be captain."

