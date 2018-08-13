Petr Cech enjoys new passing style under Arsenal boss Unai Emery

Petr Cech made endured a difficult game against Manchester City

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech insists he has no issues with playing out from the back under new manager Unai Emery.

Cech endured a difficult afternoon on Sunday as defending Premier League champions Manchester City claimed a 2-0 win at the Emirates.

Cech misplaced a number of passes during the defeat and almost scored a comical own goal - narrowly putting the ball behind for a corner when attempting to play a pass across his box to Shkodran Mustafi.

However, the former Chelsea goalkeeper insists he enjoys his new role under Emery and is happy to develop attacks from his own area.

"I have to say that I enjoy it because I played under different managers with different styles and over most of my career I was always asked to play long, so this is a pleasant change for me," said Cech.

"It will be very useful when you want to beat a team who controls the game through possession.

"You need to create the superiority in the back when you build up and obviously today they are very used to playing a high press and they did it very well.

"At times they put us under pressure but I think we did pretty well over the course of the game."

Cech believes it will take time for Arsenal's players to fully adapt to Emery's style of play and has called on fans to show patience at the start of the season.

"I think they have to understand that when you start building a new team with a new manager and a completely new way it may take time," he said.

"But I think we have been doing really well and we need to adjust a few things but I think we are on a good way.

"Obviously, today we faced probably the biggest favourite to win the title, next week we have another big game but we will be better prepared because we have this game behind us.

"I believe we pushed them (City) more than Chelsea did in the Community Shield."