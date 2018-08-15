Arsenal forward Joel Campbell arrives in Italy for Frosinone medical

Joel Campbell has had six-loan spells at Arsenal

Arsenal forward Joel Campbell is set for a medical with Serie A club Frosinone on Thursday after arriving in Italy.

Campbell is set to sign a three-year deal that will end bring to an end his seven-year stay at Arsenal.

The Costa Rican forward moved to London in 2011 but did not obtain a work permit until 2013.

He has had six loan spells with FC Lorient, Olympiacos, Villarreal, Sporting Lisbon and two with Real Betis but now finds himself with a permanent home for the 2018/19 season.

Campbell played 23 Premier League games for Arsenal and scored just three times.