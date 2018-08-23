Unai Emery making tough decisions at Arsenal that Arsene Wenger would not, says Ian Wright

0:45 Ian Wright has praised new Arsenal boss Unai Emery for making the hard decisions his predecessor did not make Ian Wright has praised new Arsenal boss Unai Emery for making the hard decisions his predecessor did not make

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Unai Emery is showing he is tougher than Arsene Wenger already.

Speaking on The Debate, Wright explained how Emery's ruthless substitutions in the defeat to Chelsea would not have been made by his predecessor.

Merson's predictions

The Spaniard replaced Granit Xhaka at half-time following a poor opening 45 minutes and he then took off Mesut Ozil with 20 minutes to go.

"What was encouraging was that he made those substitutions, big substitutions for me," Wright said.

Unai Emery has lost his first two matches in charge of Arsenal

"Xhaka would have stayed on under Wenger, so would Ozil, and what's that said now in that dressing is that 'no one's going to be safe, if you don't do what we need you to do, you're coming off' and I'm pleased to see that."

Emery: We've lacked control

'Ozil and Mkhitaryan don't fit system'

Emery has shown he can lose patience with his players in the short term and Wright believes the Arsenal head coach will be looking to bring in more players who are better suited to his style, rather than continue with what he currently has at his disposal.

3:00 Highlights: Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal Highlights: Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal

Wright said: "It's going to be a massive problem for him because I don't know if he's going to get the kind of monies that he's going to need to make the kind of signings that are going to, hopefully, help him in the positions he's going to need.

"You've got to get yourself to the next transfer window and then you can get someone who might be able to come in and implement what you want to do more because you need a few players to come in who are used to playing like that because I don't think a lot of them are."