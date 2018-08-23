Paul Merson's Premier League predictions

Paul Merson reveals his latest round of Premier League predictions

The Magic Man Paul Merson is back with his latest round of Premier League predictions...

Manchester City get the weekend's action underway on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Wolves live on Sky Sports. Then Watford v Crystal Palace and Newcastle v Chelsea make up an exciting Renault Super Sunday double-header.

There is also a tasty clash on Monday Night Football as Manchester United host Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Keep reading to see what Merse is predicting this weekend...

Wolves v Man City (Saturday from 11.30am live on Sky Sports Premier League)

It hasn't been a great start for Wolves results-wise. They've been unlucky in both games, but they're likely to end up with one point from three games.

I can't see anything but a Man City win. I think Wolves have played some good football, and shouldn't be disheartened by the start, they've done alright. It's hard to look solely at performances if you're a fan, and you'd rather have nine points with three bad performances than one point from three good performances.

2:54 Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield

City look relentless, completely unbelievable. I thought they might take some time to get going after the World Cup, but they're the only team who can rest a load of players and beat the lesser teams comfortably. If Liverpool played Huddersfield at home and left out Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, I think they'd struggle if I'm honest.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-3 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Wolves vs Man City Live on

Watford v Crystal Palace (Sunday from 12.30pm live on Sky Sports Premier League)

Watford have had a couple very good results, as they did last season before fizzling out.

This is a tough one to predict, because Palace do have a bit about them. They sat 10 behind the ball against Liverpool and hoped Zaha would do something special. But I think they'll win this game.

2:21 Burnley 1-3 Watford Burnley 1-3 Watford

They'll have a raucous following at Vicarage Road and it should be a good atmosphere.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Watford vs C Palace Live on

Newcastle v Chelsea (Sunday from 3.30pm live on Sky Sports Premier League)

I think Newcastle are struggling. Why did they let Kenedy take the penalty against Cardiff? He was having a nightmare. There's a bit of a feeling around Newcastle at the moment, and I think Chelsea will take advantage.

Chelsea don't look amazing at the back, Arsenal ripped them apart at times, but Newcastle don't have what Arsenal have going forward. Maurizio Sarri said he wants Chelsea to be pressing at all times, and it's a danger when they don't, even for 20 minutes.

3:00 Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal

I just can't see Newcastle picking them off here. Away win.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-2 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle vs Chelsea Live on

Man Utd v Tottenham (Monday from 7pm live on Sky Sports Premier League)

Huge match.

Over the last three or four years, you see Manchester United turn it on in these type of games, when the pressure is on. They've done it to Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, everyone.

I don't know how they do it. I've seen this so many times.

2:24 Brighton 3-2 Manchester Utd Brighton 3-2 Manchester Utd

Jose Mourinho will tell them to go out and prove they're good enough to play for the biggest club in the world. Because that's what they are, in my opinion.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Man Utd vs Tottenham Live on

I don't see anything other than an Arsenal win here. West Ham have struggled, and I don't see anything different from them compared to last year.

I can't get over Cheikhou Kouyate leaving for Crystal Palace for that kind of money, he's the only one who had any legs in midfield, and I think Arsenal will run riot.

0:58 Arsenal missed several big chances at Stamford Bridge on Saturday Arsenal missed several big chances at Stamford Bridge on Saturday

Let's be honest, if Arsenal had put the chances away against Chelsea - and it's easy to say: "Oh that's a half chance" - but they had five unbelievable chances at Stamford Bridge. If they put those away, they come away from the Bridge scoring seven, and everyone would be saying: "Wow".

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth have had two good results. I know Everton won easily against Southampton, but Saints had good chances and it was open. I like this game, I'm going 2-2.

3:00 West Ham 1-2 Bournemouth West Ham 1-2 Bournemouth

At the start I did think Richarlison was expensive. But it's not a lot of money if he does what he did in the first six games of last year and continues to do this for the entire season.

The problem I had with him last year is that he didn't continue his form, and was atrocious after the first couple months. I need to see it consistently - I don't mean playing extremely well every game, because it's impossible - but there were games where he was 8/10 or 9/10, followed by a 4/10. I'd rather see 38 7/10 performances.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Wow. This is a cup final already.

This sets the tone. There won't be six points between these two sides at the end of the season, so it's a huge game. Huddersfield's first game was a bit of a walk in the park for Chelsea, to be honest, it was not the defeat but the manner of the defeat.

2:59 Cardiff 0-0 Newcastle Cardiff 0-0 Newcastle

Getting beat six by City will also hurt the confidence. Cardiff also have to look at it and think: "If we don't get anything out of this, it's a long old season." Huge game, but I think the hosts will just steal it.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-0 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Leicester were fortunate the other game, and don't have Jamie Vardy.

2:59 Leicester 2-0 Wolves Leicester 2-0 Wolves

I thought Danny Ings was good for Southampton against Everton, and could have scored a couple. I fancy them to win this, even if they were away.

It was still a bad result for Saints at Everton, but the overall performance was decent. Ings looked lively, and they had some good chances. I need to see more from them but I expect them to win this.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

It's going to be Liverpool, but by how many? Brighton had a great result against United, no doubt about that, but Liverpool are a different kettle of fish at home.

I know Stuart Pearce said Liverpool are going to win the title, but I'm still going for Man City, all day long, and probably by double digits.

3:03 Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool

I think it will go quite a way until the spring, don't get me wrong, but when push comes to shove and as time goes on, I don't know if Liverpool's squad can do it for the entire season.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

If Fulham lose this, that's three defeats in three and you're maybe thinking they're going to struggle. You wonder: are they an unbelievably good Championship team, but not good enough for the Premier League? This is a huge game for them.

2:57 Tottenham 3-1 Fulham Tottenham 3-1 Fulham

This is Fulham's big test, Burnley at home after a Europa League week for them. If they lose this I think it's a tough old season for them. It's a must-win for Fulham.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)