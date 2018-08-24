Manchester United v Tottenham preview: Hugo Lloris a doubt for Old Trafford clash

Hugo Lloris may not feature for Tottenham as they take on Manchester United on Monday Night Football, after being charged with drink driving.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has a decision to make over his No 1 goalkeeper and captain after Lloris' arrest in the early hours of Friday morning, and he may not be included in the matchday 18.

But Pochettino believes his side can end their Old Trafford drought, with Spurs having lost on their last four visits to Manchester United and failing to score.

"There are many negative things but you need to believe and I believe more than ever that we can win. We're winners," he said.

Hugo Lloris could miss out for Tottenham on Monday Night Football

"The winners sometimes lose but if your attitude is right, you'll win more than you lose. We're working hard. After four years, we still need to improve, winning at some clubs away from home, like United."

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back after losing 3-2 to Brighton last weekend, and manager Jose Mourinho is prepared for a tough game.

"It's always difficult after you lose a match, especially for people who really care about the job and about being football professionals," says Mourinho. "But after that, you think about the next match.

"Of course it will be a difficult match - it's against a team that finished in the top four last season."

Team news

Victor Wanyama (knee) has begun training with the team but will not feature at Old Trafford, while Juan Foyth (thigh) is continuing his rehabilitation.

Heung-Min Son will also not be available as he continues to take part in the Asian Games with South Korea.

Nemanja Matic, Antonio Valencia and Alexis Sanchez have been training with Manchester United this week and could make the matchday 18, although Mourinho said there are "still decisions to be made".

Diogo Dalot has also joined his new team-matches on the training field, although is not likely to feature on Monday.

Opta stats

Manchester United have won 21 of their 26 home Premier League games against Spurs (D3 L2), winning each of the last four without conceding a goal.

Spurs have lost more away Premier League matches at Old Trafford (21) than any team has lost away from home at a stadium in the competition's history.

The side playing at home in Premier League meetings between Manchester United and Spurs has won each of the last seven matches, stretching back to March 2015 - prior to this run, the home team in this fixture had won just seven of the previous 24 meetings.

A team from London hasn't won away against Manchester United in the Premier League since Spurs' win on New Year's Day 2014 - since then, London clubs have taken just seven points from a possible 66 at Old Trafford (P22 W0 D7 L15).

Manchester United's next Premier League home defeat will be their 50th in the competition at Old Trafford. Thirty-one per cent (15) of their Premier League home defeats have come since 2013- 14; the first season without Sir Alex Ferguson in charge.

Since taking over at Manchester United ahead of the 2016-17 Premier League season, Jose Mourinho has guided his team to 153 points - 16 fewer than opponents Spurs and 31 fewer than rivals Manchester City.

Alexis Sanchez could be back for Manchester on Monday

Harry Kane (18 goals) has scored two goals more than Romelu Lukaku (16) versus 'big six' opposition in the Premier League; this despite playing 2008 minutes fewer and attempting 31 shots fewer than the Belgian in these games.

David de Gea has conceded 10 goals from the last 14 shots on target that he's faced for Spain and Manchester United combined since the start of the 2018 World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino has currently won 199 matches in all competitions as a manager (excl. shootouts), with 123 of these coming at Tottenham Hotspur.

Merson's prediction

Huge match.

Over the last three or four years, you see Manchester United turn it on in these type of games, when the pressure is on. They've done it to Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, everyone. I don't know how they do it. I've seen this so many times.

Jose Mourinho will tell them to go out and prove they're good enough to play for the biggest club in the world. Because that's what they are, in my opinion.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)