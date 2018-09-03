Arsenal News

More from Football

Shkodran Mustafi to avoid FA action after controversial celebration

Last Updated: 03/09/18 4:58pm

Shkodran Mustafi's opened the scoring in Arsenal's 3-2 win at Cardiff
Shkodran Mustafi's opened the scoring in Arsenal's 3-2 win at Cardiff

Shkodran Mustafi will not face any action from the Football Association for his goal celebration against Cardiff on Sunday.

The defender celebrated his opening goal in Arsenal's 3-2 win by appearing to make an Albanian Eagle sign in solidarity to his team-mate Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka has received criticism in Switzerland for his views about his family's roots.

Both Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri were fined by FIFA for a similar celebration in a match against Serbia at the World Cup this season.

The FA, however, has decided it will not launch disciplinary proceedings against Mustafi.

