Everton 0-1 Porto: Marco Silva's side lose in Algarve Cup clash

Everton defender Seamus Coleman (R) tussles with Porto's Yacine Brahimi

Everton were beaten 1-0 by Porto in the Algarve Cup on Sunday.

The Toffees made nine changes from their outing against Lille the day before, with only goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg and Sandro Ramirez keeping their places.

Kevin Mirallas and Kieran Dowell saw shots saved by Iker Casillas in the opening 20 minutes of the game at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal.

Richarlison set for Everton medical

Cenk Tosun then hit the post as Everton, who look set to sign Richarlison in a £50m deal from Watford, had the better of the early exchanges.

Porto rallied later in the half and Stekelenburg kept out a header from Felipe from a corner.

The Portuguese side took the lead in the 51st minute when Moussa Marega fired past Stekelenburg from the right side of the box.

Stekelenburg prevented a second Porto goal when he saved from Joao Pedro, while Tosun headed over the bar from Sandro's cross in the 71st minute.

That was as close as Everton came to equalising and they now look ahead to a clash against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.