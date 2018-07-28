Rennes 4-1 Everton: Richarlison scores on first start

Richarlison scored on his first start for Everton

Richarlison scored on his first Everton start, although it was in a 4-1 defeat to Rennes in a pre-season friendly in France on Saturday.

After a quiet opening 15 minutes, both sides had chances to take the lead with Rennes midfielder Adrien Hunou seeing a header smack the post before Sandro Ramirez just dragged an effort wide.

Rennes took the lead in the 28th minute after a speedy counter-attack, allowing Benjamin Bourigeaud to fire home from a James Lea Siliki cut back.

Eight minutes later and the hosts doubled their lead. It was another cross from Siliki that was hammered home via the crossbar by Theoson Siebatcheu.

But Richarlison scored his first Everton goal on the stroke of half-time, firing home into the bottom corner after a mazy run towards the top of the box to halve the deficit.

Everton were better in the second period as they hunted for an equaliser although it was Rennes who had the first effort of the half as Maarten Stekelenburg produced a good save to keep out Denis-Will Poha.

But it was not long before Rennes added two more to their tally. Faitout Maouassa strode down the right wing before sweeping home in the 77th minute, followed swiftly by a similar goal from Siliki, who got away down the left flank before beating Stekelenburg.

Richarlison could have scored another consolation late on, but his acrobatic volley from a Seamus Coleman cross could only go past the post as the game ended in defeat for Everton.