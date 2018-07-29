Jordan Pickford set for Everton contract talks

Everton are set to hold talks with Jordan Pickford over a new improved contract

Everton will discuss a new improved contract for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford when the England No 1 returns to the club next week, Sky sources understand.

Pickford has been on an extended holiday following his heroics at this summer's World Cup in Russia and is set to be offered a new deal by his club.

Sky Sports News understands Chelsea have identified the 24-year-old as their primary target should Thibaut Courtois leave for Real Madrid this summer.

Pickford starred for England at the World Cup this summer

But a move away from Goodison Park would be extremely unlikely and Everton's Player of the Year last season looks to be rewarded with a deal to reflect that.

Pickford signed for the Merseyside club last summer for £30m from Sunderland.