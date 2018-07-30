Everton's Jordan Pickford is one of the best goalkeepers around, says Victor Anichebe

1:44 Marco Silva tells Sky Sports News he wants Ademola Lookman to stay at Everton. Marco Silva tells Sky Sports News he wants Ademola Lookman to stay at Everton.

Everton must do everything in their power to keep hold of ‘world-class’ goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, according to the club’s former striker Victor Anichebe.

Pickford was one of England's standout performers at this summer's World Cup and has emerged as Chelsea's primary target should Thibaut Courtois depart the club for Real Madrid.

Everton will resist any approach for the man they signed for £30m from Sunderland last summer and Sky sources understand the club will discuss an improved contract for Pickford when he returns next week.

Anichebe believes Everton must build a strong spine with England's No 1 at the base.

"They have to try and keep hold of him," he told Sky Sports News.

"He's one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League [and] people could argue that he is probably one of the best in the world right now.

"Keeping hold of him is really important. It will be difficult if the big teams do come in with a big offer but as long as they [Everton] try and keep him and keep adding to what they have I think they will do well this year."

Everton are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Barcelona left-back Lucas Digne but have already strengthened their squad with the acquisition of £40m forward Richarlison, who joined the club from Watford.

Richarlison scored in a friendly against Rennes on Saturday

Anichebe believes Goodison Park is the perfect platform for Richarlison to demonstrate his talent and expects Everton's fanatical support to help the Brazilian fulfil his potential.

"It's a lot of money but I'm sure he will live up to the expectation," Anichebe said.

"The Everton fans are great. As long as you try for them and give 100 per cent they will be good. As long as he works hard and gives them everything then I am sure the Everton fans will be good for him."