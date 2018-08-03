Everton sign Joao Virginia from Arsenal on a three-year deal

Everton have completed the signing of Portugal youth international goalkeeper Joao Virginia from Arsenal on a three-year deal.

Virginia was part of Portugal's U19 side that beat Italy in the U19 European Championship final in Finland on Sunday.

The 18-year-old came through Benfica's academy and joined Arsenal in 2015.

He made 22 appearances across Arsenal's youth teams last season, featuring for their U18 and U23 sides.

Virginia is keen to learn from Everton No 1 Jordan Pickford following his successful World Cup campaign with England.

"I am really happy to be at Everton," said Virginia.

"I hope to learn a lot from the goalkeepers here, Jordan Pickford, who had a great season and World Cup and Maarten Stekelenburg, who is very experienced, too. This is a great opportunity for me."

