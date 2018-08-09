Everton pair Kieran Dowell and Callum Connolly sign new contracts

Kieran Dowell and his England U21 team-mate Callum Connolly have both signed new deals with Everton

England U21 internationals Kieran Dowell and Callum Connolly have signed new three-year deals at Everton, with Connolly going on a season-long loan to Wigan.

It is the second time Connolly has made a temporary move to the DW Stadium, having spent the second half of the 2016-17 campaign there and scored twice on his debut against Burton.

Both players had spells in the Championship last term, with Dowell scoring 10 times in 43 games with Nottingham Forest.

Connolly was also a regular at Ipswich, featuring in 36 matches for them and scoring on four occasions.

The Everton academy graduates have also made a good impression at international level and were part of the successful England squad which won the Toulon Tournament in France this summer.

Connolly spent last season on loan to Ipswich, scoring four times in 36 games

Midfielder Dowell scored the winning goal in their 2-1 final victory against Mexico, while Connolly was also in the starting XI.

Prior to that, the pair were in the England squad which won the U20 World Cup in South Korea, with Dowell featuring in the final against Venezuela.

Kieran Dowell scored 10 times in a loan spell at Nottingham Forest last term, including a hat-trick at Hull

Now the players are committed to Everton until 2021, with Dowell so far making three first-team appearances and Connolly one.