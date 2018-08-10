Everton's Marco Silva defends Richarlison transfer-fee criticism

1:20 Marco Silva praises Everton's transfer policy Marco Silva praises Everton's transfer policy

Everton manager Marco Silva has defended the club's transfer business after criticism that they overpaid for Brazilian winger Richarlison.

Silva turned to former-club Watford to make the 21-year-old his first signing in a £40m deal in late July.

That drew some scrutiny as the player scored just five times in 41 appearances in his one season at Vicarage Road and did not find the net after late November.

But Silva said there were similar noises a year ago when Everton spent £30m on 23-year-old Jordan Pickford - who subsequently went on to become England's first-choice goalkeeper at the World Cup.

"I can speak to you about what happened one year ago when we took Jordan Pickford and everyone was talking about it at that moment," the Portuguese manager said ahead of the trip to Premier League newcomers Wolves.

"Now no one is talking about his value. The value the club paid to take him here is normal in football. The market now is really difficult.

"If the player will perform well and do the best to achieve our goals at the end no one will speak about the price."

Richarlison played under Marco Silva at Watford

Richarlison isn't the only promising young prospect at Goodison Park, as Ademola Lookman looks to break into the first team following an impressive season on loan in the Bundesliga.

The 20-year-old spent the second-half of last season at RB Leipzig and the German side are keen to sign him on a permanent basis, but the Toffees boss is determined not to let that happen.

"Of course he is in my plans. He is an important player for us, he is a good player with good talent," Silva said.

Ademola Lookman impressed on loan at Leipzig, scoring five Bundesliga goals in 11 appearances

"He went on loan and improved and was happy there and now is our moment to make him happy here and to improve his qualities as he is our present and future."

A player whose future isn't decided is midfielder Muhamed Besic. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international spent the second-half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough and looked to be on his way out on Deadline Day, but talks broke down.

Besic remains an Everton player after his Deadline Day move stalled

"We will see what happens in the future," Silva told the Liverpool Echo.

"With Besic something happened between the club and the agent, I don't know what happened.

"Everything was agreed between the clubs."