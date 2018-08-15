Nikola Vlasic joins CSKA Moscow on loan from Everton

Nikola Vlasic has joined CSKA Moscow on loan

Everton midfielder Nikola Vlasic has joined CSKA Moscow on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old made 19 first-team appearances for the Toffees in his first season at Goodison Park after joining the club in a £10m move from Hajduk Split in 2017.

He will now spend the 2018-19 campaign with CSKA, who finished runners-up to Lokomotiv Moscow in the Russian Premier League last season.

Vlasic could make his debut for CSKA on Saturday against Arsenal Tula.

Everton, meanwhile, face Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday in their first home game of the new Premier League season.