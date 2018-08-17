Everton's Yerry Mina to miss Southampton match with 'small' foot injury, says Marco Silva

1:03 Marco Silva has ruled Yerry Mina out of Saturday's game against Southampton Marco Silva has ruled Yerry Mina out of Saturday's game against Southampton

Yerry Mina is not yet ready to make his debut for Everton after sustaining a "small problem with his foot", according to Marco Silva.

Mina, who joined the Toffees on Deadline Day in a £27.2m move from Barcelona, was originally in contention to face Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Mina's absence opens the door for Kurt Zouma to make his debut for the club, with Mason Holgate another option at centre-back.

Mina joined Everton from Barcelona on Deadline Day

"Mina is not available for the match," said Silva. "Zouma is available if I make that decision. At the moment it is between him and Mason.

"He (Mina) is recovering from a small problem in his foot. I hope next week I can give you some updates about the situation."

Everton will also be without new signing Andre Gomes, who is yet to recover from a hamstring injury after joining on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

Andre Gomes is out with a hamstring injury

"He had an injury in his hamstring during the US tour with Barcelona," said Silva. "He will be back with the team in a few weeks training.

"You are talking about weeks. You never know how a muscle injury reacts but he is recovering well and could start training with us next week and see how he reacts."

Silva will, however, be able to call on summer signing Richarlison, who scored a double on his Everton debut in the 2-2 draw with Wolves on the opening weekend.

Silva says Richarlison will be fit to face Southampton

The Brazilian was forced off with cramp during the second half at Molineux but Silva says the 21-year-old has recovered in time to face Southampton.

"Everything is okay with Richarlison," said Silva. "It was the first Premier League match and we played 50 minutes with only 10 players.

"Everybody did fantastic work. You have to run like you have 11 players. He's only tired, nothing more."