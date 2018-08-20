RB Leipzig have made a new £22m offer for Everton winger Ademola Lookman

RB Leipzig have made a new £22m offer for Everton winger Ademola Lookman, according to Sky sources.

The Toffees rejected a £12m offer from Leipzig for Lookman back in July.

The German side have remained keen to sign him before their August 31 transfer deadline - after he impressed on loan there last season.

Ademola Lookman in action for Everton

Their manager Ralf Rangnick said earlier this summer: "We want him back and he wants to come."

The winger scored four goals in his final five appearances for the Bundesliga side last season.

Everton manager Marco Silva admitted last week that Lookman was unsettled but had trained well in the build-up to Saturday's game against Southampton.

He was an unused substitute for the 2-1 victory, after being left out altogether for the season-opener against Wolves.

RB Leipzig head of recruitment Paul Mitchell - a potential candidate for Manchester United's new technical director role - is thought to be a long-term admirer of Lookman, who joined Everton from Charlton Athletic.