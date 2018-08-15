Manchester United identify Dan Ashworth and Paul Mitchell for technical director role

Dan Ashworth has reportedly been named as one of the candidates for the role

Manchester United have identified the FA's technical director Dan Ashworth and RB Leipzig's head of recruitment Paul Mitchell as potential candidates for the role of technical director at Old Trafford, Sky Sports News understands.

Ashworth's reputation continues to grow after England's successful World Cup campaign followed on from age-group tournament wins for England at U17s and U20s World Cup, while the U19s won the European Championships.





The 47-year old former West Brom sporting director has recently been linked with similar roles at both Brighton and Chelsea, who are yet to replace Michael Emenalo since he left for Monaco last November.

His 'England DNA' philosophy promised that all age group teams would work in unison at St George's Park and that "only the size of the shirt will change".

Formerly with Spurs and Southampton, Paul Mitchell, a Mancunian by birth, secured the signatures of Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne while at St Mary's, before selling on for huge profits.

At Spurs, he set up a recruitment system which brought in Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld, Heung-Min Son and Kieran Trippier.

Jose Mourinho has been frustrated by the club's transfer activity this summer

The work carried out by former United keeper Edwin van der Sar has not gone unnoticed, while reports say Roma's Monchi and Juve's Fabio Paratici are also likely to be considered.

The successful candidate will be charged with restructuring United's already sizeable scouting network, building a new philosophy at the club, where players aren't bought at the top of their value.

Sky Sports News understands that an appointment is not imminent and discussions continue over the hiring of the club's first sporting director.

Last week, Jose Mourinho said he should be described as Manchester United's 'head coach' rather than manager, repeating his discontent with his club's lack of transfer activity this summer.

"That's football, that's football management, I think football is changing and probably football managers should be called head coaches. I think we are more the head coach than the manager," he said.