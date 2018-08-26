Michael Keane suffers small hairline fracture of skull in clash of heads with Idrisa Gueye

Michael Keane and Idrissa Gueye clashed heads at the Vitality Stadium

Everton have confirmed Michael Keane has suffered a "small hairline fracture of the skull" and will be out of training for between three to four weeks.

The 25-year-old defender was taken off on a stretcher in injury time of the 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium after a clash of heads with teammate Idrissa Gueye.

Keane was given oxygen on the pitch after the collision left him motionless on the pitch, with the England international later taken hospital.

"Thank you to everyone for all the well wishes and support," said Keane, who was admitted to Poole Hospital before being released on Sunday morning.

"I'm okay but suffered a small hairline fracture of the skull which will heal itself and means I won't be able to have any head contact for three to four weeks.

"I will be back with my team and back on the pitch as soon as I can after that.

"I also want to say a huge thank you to the medical staff at Everton and Bournemouth as well as all those at Poole Hospital for their excellent treatment and care."

Keane had given Marco Silva's side a 2-0 lead in the match before Bournemouth responded to secure a point as both clubs maintained their unbeaten starts to the Premier League.

"I was so happy to get my first Premier League goal for Everton," Keane added.

"I'm just gutted we didn't take the three points, but we keep our unbeaten start going."