Ademola Lookman could yet join RB Leipzig from Everton, says Ralf Rangnick

RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick says Everton have not ruled out selling Ademola Lookman to the German side before Friday's transfer deadline.

Sky Sports News reported on Saturday that Leipzig had increased their offer to £25m plus add-ons for the winger, while the Toffees are understood to want a deal in excess of £28m.

Rangnick says they remain hopeful of concluding a deal but Leipzig do not want to take negotiations right to the wire.

"We'll see. Let's just wait another week," Rangnick said. "When you turn back time to the last day of the last transfer market, at 2pm we didn't even think about a loan of Ademola Lookman.

"It seemed impossible to get him. But four hours later we got the deal done. I said then that it wasn't a last-minute deal but a last-second deal.

Ademola Lookman was not in Everton's squad for their game at Bournemouth on Saturday

"We don't plan to repeat this, because it was a very stressful situation for us. We'll just wait. When Everton wants to keep the player they will tell us. If not we'll see if there's a chance of still getting him."

Leipzig have remained keen to sign Lookman before their August 31 transfer deadline after he impressed on loan there during the second half of last season.

The winger, who was not in Everton's squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, scored on his Leipzig debut as well as four goals in his final five appearances before returning to Goodison Park.