RB Leipzig bid £25m for Everton winger Ademola Lookman

RB Leipzig have returned with a third bid for Ademola Lookman

RB Leipzig have increased their offer to sign Ademola Lookman from Everton to £25m plus add-ons, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that the Toffees were demanding £28m plus add-ons for the 20-year-old winger.

This followed an offer of £22m from the Bundesliga club on Monday but was not accepted, and a £12m bid made back in July.

Leipzig have offered £25m plus add-ons for the winger

Leipzig have remained keen to sign Lookman before their August 31 transfer deadline after he impressed on loan there during the second half of last season. The winger scored on his debut as well as four goals in his final five appearances for the side last season.

Their manager Ralf Rangnick said earlier this summer: "We want him back and he wants to come."

Everton manager Marco Silva admitted last week that Lookman was unsettled but had trained well in the build-up to the win over Southampton, where he was an unused substitute.

Lookman spent last season on loan at the Bundesliga club

Silva is understood to have been impressed with the way Lookman handled being dropped altogether for the season opener against Wolves.

Silva has also said this summer that he wants to keep the player, that Lookman is the club's "present and future", and he was doing everything "to make him happy again".

Leipzig head of recruitment Paul Mitchell - a potential candidate for Manchester United's new technical director role - is thought to be a long-term admirer of Lookman, who joined Everton from Charlton Athletic.