Everton reject £12m bid for Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig
Winger spent half of last season on loan to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 06/07/18 11:56am
Everton have turned down a £12m bid for Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig, according to Sky sources.
The winger spent half of last season on loan at the German club and scored four goals in his last five appearances.
With add-on fees, the potential deal would have been worth around £12m.
However, it is understood the Toffees have no intention of selling the 20-year-old English player.
Everton signed Lookman for £10m from Charlton in January 2017.
