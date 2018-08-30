Everton loan Sandro Ramirez to Real Sociedad on season-long deal

Sandro made 14 Everton appearances last season before going on loan to Sevilla in January

Everton striker Sandro Ramirez has joined Real Sociedad on a season-long loan deal.

Sandro made 14 appearances last season before going on loan to Sevilla in January, and has been an unused substitute in one of Everton's three Premier League games this term.

He set up Everton's first goal in their 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Rotherham on Wednesday night, as he made his first competitive appearance for the Toffees since December 23.

The former Barcelona player joined Everton from Malaga on a four-year deal in July 2017.

Manager Marco Silva had said he did not want the Spaniard to leave, but conceded limited game time could see the 23-year-old choose to go back to his native country to continue his career.