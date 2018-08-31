Ademola Lookman to stay at Everton despite RB Leipzig interest

Ademola Lookman spent time on loan at RB Leipzig last season

Ademola Lookman will stay at Everton and not move to RB Leipzig, according to Sky sources.

Everton manager Marco Silva had suggested in recent days that Lookman could move to the German side before Friday's transfer deadline.

Sky Sports News reported on Saturday that Leipzig had increased their offer to £25m plus add-ons for the winger, while Everton are understood to have wanted a deal in excess of £28m.

Leipzig had been keen to sign Lookman after he impressed on loan there during the second half of last season.

He scored on his Leipzig debut as well as four goals in his final five appearances before returning to Goodison Park.