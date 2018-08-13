Bolton sign Birmingham's Jonathan Grounds on season-long loan

Jonathan Grounds has left Birmingham City on loan

Bolton Wanderers have signed Birmingham City defender Jonathan Grounds on a season-long loan.

The 30-year-old has made 170 appearances for the Blues since his move to St Andrew's from Oldham in the summer of 2014.

Grounds started his professional career at Middlesbrough, making seven Premier League appearances, and has also enjoyed loan spells at Norwich, Hibernian, Chesterfield and Yeovil.

"I'm really excited to get going," he said on arrival at the University of Bolton Stadium.

"I'm really pleased that I'm at Bolton Wanderers and I'm looking forward to meeting everyone and getting going.

Birm'ham vs Swansea Live on

"Speaking to the manager was definitely one of the things that helped me make my decision, as well as how much he wanted to get me up here.

"It's going to be a good place for me to come and play football and I'm ready for the challenge."