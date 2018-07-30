Brighton's Sam Baldock set for Reading transfer

Brighton striker Sam Baldock is close to joining Championship side Reading, according to Sky Sources.

Sky Sports News understands the two clubs have agreed a fee for the former Bristol City forward and it is understood he will be having a medical on Tuesday morning.

The 29-year-old joined Brighton from the Robins in August 2014 and has since made 94 appearances for the Seagulls and scored 20 goals.

During his time at Bristol City he netted 36 goals in 92 appearances after joining them from West Ham for £1.1m.

Baldock started his career as a trainee at MK Dons, spending six seasons there before switching to the Hammers for just the 2011/12 season before moving on.

Last season he played five times under Brighton boss Chris Hughton - twice in the Premier League and three times in the FA Cup.