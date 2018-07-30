Reading sign striker Sam Baldock from Brighton on three-year deal
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 30/07/18 8:39pm
Sam Baldock has joined Reading from Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee.
The 29-year-old striker has signed a three-year deal at the Madejski Stadium, and will wear the number nine shirt with the Royals.
Reading manager Paul Clement said: "I'm very happy that Sam has joined us here at Reading, having pursued his signature throughout the summer.
"I always felt he was the right striker for us to bring to this club in terms of his age, his experience and his quality."
Last season Baldock made just five appearances for Brighton - twice in the Premier League and three times in the FA Cup.
