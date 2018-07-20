Heung-Min Son signs new five-year deal with Tottenham

Heung-Min Son has signed a new long-term deal at Tottenham

Heung-Min Son has committed his long-term future to Tottenham by signing a new five-year deal with the north London club.

The South Korea international has scored 47 goals in 140 appearances for Spurs since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

The 26-year-old forward's contract ends in the summer of 2023.

Son becomes the latest high-profile name to commit his future to Spurs, with Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino also signing new long-term deals in recent months.

Tottenham have also confirmed Son will miss part of the season to represent South Korea at the Asian Games.

The tournament begins on August 14, just four days after the 2018/19 Premier League campaign kicks off.

The Asian Games is not an official FIFA tournament and clubs are not required to give permission for players to join up with their national sides.

However, winning a gold medal would boost Son's hopes of avoiding or reducing his military service, which is compulsory for young men in South Korea.

Former Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason reacts to Heung-Min Son signing a new five-year contract with Spurs

Former Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason says Son has developed into one of the club's most important players since arriving from the Bundesliga.

"He's had a good few seasons goal scoring wise, his assists and his performances as well," said Mason.

"He is key to the way Tottenham play and the way they go about things so I'm very happy to see that."