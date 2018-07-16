Heung-Min Son could miss Tottenham's Premier League start for Asian Games

Heung-Min Son scored two goals in South Korea's three games at the 2018 World Cup

Heung-Min Son could miss the start of the Premier League season after he was chosen as one of three over-age players for South Korea at the Asian Games.

The tournament begins on August 14, just four days after the 2018/19 Premier League campaign kicks off.

However, South Korea's U23 coach Kim Hak-Bom says they are yet to reach an agreement for Son's release date.

The Asian Games is not an official FIFA tournament and clubs are not required to give permission for players to join up with their national sides.

Tottenham's World Cup winning captain Hugo Lloris was one of nine Spurs players to reach the tournament's final weekend

But Son is likely to be involved as winning a gold medal would boost his hopes of avoiding or reducing his military service.

There has been no indication the nine Tottenham players who reached the final weekend of the World Cup will miss the start of the Premier League season, despite an extended summer of football.

Spurs and England striker Harry Kane won the Golden Boot in Russia after scoring six goals at the tournament.