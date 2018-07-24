Fenerbahce in talks with Tottenham over second Vincent Janssen loan

Fenerbahce have made a loan offer to Tottenham for their out-of-favour striker Vincent Janssen, according to Sky sources.

Discussions are understood to be ongoing over a deal, with Spurs keen to include an obligation-to-buy clause for the player, who scored four goals for the Turkish club during a season dented by injury.

Janssen is not with the Spurs squad on their pre-season tour to America and Mauricio Pochettino suggested the Netherlands international is not part of his plans again this season.

On touchdown in Los Angeles on Monday, manager Pochettino said: "I think it's different personal situations for different players. It's clear the situation for players like Vincent."

Janssen was signed as young competition for Harry Kane for £18.8m from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2016, but he struggled to make an impact and scored just twice in the Premier League.

Vincent Janssen struggled to make an impact in his first season at Spurs

Spurs signed the more experienced Fernando Llorente last summer but the Spaniard also struggled to make an impact and would also be available at the right price this summer.

Pochettino has decided to focus on signing a more attacking-midfield player instead of another out-and-out No 9 therefore, with Jack Grealish remaining their top target from Aston Villa.

Spurs will also look to sign a new central midfielder if either Mousa Dembele or Moussa Sissoko move on before the transfer deadline, but Pochettino has suggested that academy graduate Josh Onomah has another chance to stake a claim in his team in pre-season.

"Josh (Onomah) is part of our plans," he said. "He's injured and doing his recovery with Harry Winks - that's why he's not here."