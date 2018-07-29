Tottenham's Reo Griffiths set for move to Lyon

Reo Griffiths could be on his way out of Tottenham

Lyon are in advanced talks with Tottenham to sign their young striker Reo Griffiths, Sky Sports News understands.

The 18-year-old's youth terms with Tottenham were extended into a third-year scholarship at the end of the season but he now looks set to leave the club.

Griffiths scored 33 goals for Spurs' U18 side last season but found the step up to U23 level more challenging.

German club RB Leipzig, whose sporting director is former Spurs head of recruitment Paul Mitchell, have also been interested in signing Griffiths.