Eric Dier says Tottenham's players are keen to ‘shut up’ transfer critics

Eric Dier says Tottenham's players are relishing the challenge to "shut everyone up" about their barren transfer window.

Spurs failed to sign a single player before last week's deadline but manager Mauricio Pochettino has moved to allay fears that it could impact their ability to compete for the Premier League's top places this term.

And midfielder Dier, who impressed during their opening-day win away at Newcastle, has backed his boss by insisting that new players do not automatically make you a stronger side.

"It's a great challenge for us to shut everyone up. We're going to enjoy that challenge," he told reporters on Saturday.

"We've got a fantastic squad here, with fantastic players in every position. To strengthen it is not easy. All the other teams around us might have signed players but not many of those are better than the players they've already got.

"If you're trying to create a better atmosphere or give the team a boost then that's cool, but we'll find the same boost in a different way.

Eric Dier impressed as Spurs beat Newcastle 2-1 at St James' Park on the opening day.

"So we're really happy, we've got a fantastic group. We really enjoy training together, playing together and being with each other. We'll just continue to build on that.

"For the past three years we've been challenging the best teams in the country and last year we were challenging the best in the Champions League with the squad that we have here today.

"As the manager has said, we're in a fight but we're having to use different tools.

"We've known that for the past three years and we have to try and compensate for what other clubs can do in different ways with our attitude, work ethic, desire and we have to try and compensate in those ways. It'll make us better."