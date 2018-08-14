Tottenham may need to find third home ground for Man City match

Tottenham's move into their new stadium has been delayed until at least October

Tottenham could be forced to find a "third home ground" to host their match against Manchester City on October 28, Sky Sports News understands.

Spurs announced on Monday that the opening of their new 62,000-seater stadium had been delayed until at least October because of safety concerns.

The club also confirmed that the home matches against Liverpool on September 15 and Cardiff on October 6 had been switched to Wembley, along with the NFL game between Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders.

Tottenham are yet to announce a venue for their match against City and Sky Sports News understands a solution could prove problematic if the stadium is not completed before October 28.

Tottenham will play their fixtures against Liverpool and Cardiff at Wembley

Wembley is due to host the NFL fixture between Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles and it is understood that there is no intention from the FA or NFL to relocate it away from the national stadium.

The options for Tottenham and the Premier League if the stadium is not completed before October 28 are:

Reschedule match

One consideration will be playing the game at Wembley 24 hours earlier on Saturday 27th October.

However, the preparations necessary on the pitch and in the stadium means this would prove very difficult to complete in time.

Reverse the fixture

Another consideration would be to play the match at the Etihad Stadium.

Last season, West Ham were given special dispensation from the Premier League to switch their scheduled home match with Southampton to St Mary's due to the World Athletics Championships at the London Stadium.

However, Sky Sports News understands the Premier League are highly unlikely to agree to this on this occasion.

It is understood the Premier League feel there would be too much of an impact on the fixture list and other clubs.

One result would be three away games in a row for City at the end of the season, something the Premier League is not willing to entertain.

Third home ground

Tottenham will have to find a third 'home' ground to host the match and will need permission from the Premier League to play a fixture there.



Spurs are already set to become the first club in Premier League history to play their home matches at two different venues in the same season.