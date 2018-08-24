1:51 Mauricio Pochettino expects Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele to stay at Tottenham Mauricio Pochettino expects Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele to stay at Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino expects Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele to stay at Tottenham despite the trio being linked with moves away from the club this summer.

Unlike in England, the transfer window remains open around Europe's other top divisions for another week and Spurs could still receive bids, with players still allowed to leave Premier League clubs.

However, Pochettino is planning as though his squad will be unchanged come the start of September.

2:57 Tottenham 3-1 Fulham Tottenham 3-1 Fulham

"I expect all the players (to be here)," Pochettino said. "I am working like if all the people are going to be here. I cannot work thinking if they are going to be here tomorrow or not.

"Not only these names, but for different names, an offer can arrive from another club. When an offer arrives maybe tomorrow or this afternoon we are going to consider it.

"After four years here, for me we start from zero, giving the players the opportunity to play and perform. Not thinking about what happened in the past or what is going to happen in the future."

1:16 Pochettino insists he will not be blackmailed into selling players Pochettino insists he will not be blackmailed into selling players

Dembele has appeared as a substitute in Spurs' first two games of the season, while Alderweireld started the second. However, Rose is yet to feature.

Having established himself as a key player under Pochettino, Rose's progress was halted by a knee injury before a candid interview appeared to leave him on the verge of departing the club last summer.

The 28-year-old left back remained but has failed to regain his starting position from Ben Davies, however Pochettino does not appear to have ruled out starting him when Spurs face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

"All players in the squad are going to have the opportunity to play," Pochettino said.

"I'm not going to explain my decision.

"Maybe he plays Monday, maybe not. You need to wait and see what is going to happen."