Lucas Moura an 'unbelievable player', says Tottenham team-mate Jan Vertonghen

Lucas Moura is "an unbelievable player" that is set to reap the rewards of a full pre-season with Tottenham, according to team-mate Jan Vertonghen.

Moura stole the show at Old Trafford on Monday Night Football, scoring twice as Spurs beat Manchester United 3-0 to maintain a perfect start to the campaign.

The Brazilian joined Spurs in a £25m deal from Paris Saint-Germain in January and struggled for games in the second half of last season, but he has started all three of Spurs' Premier League games so far this term.

Vertonghen told the London Evening Standard: "We play against him every day in training and he's just a nightmare to play against.

"He works hard, he has goals in him - left foot, right foot - and so much pace. He's a great player and an even better guy, so everyone is very happy.

"Obviously, he missed pre-season last year and that's very important to understand the style of play and having the fitness to cope with what the attackers have to do because they run so much.

Tottenham joined Liverpool, Chelsea and Watford in winning their opening three Premier League games

"He had a great pre-season this time from what I've heard. He's an unbelievable guy, everyone in the dressing room is so happy for him. I think you could see that. Everyone was hugging him.

"He had a couple of tough years in Paris and last year he didn't play as much as he wanted. This year, he's here and he's an unbelievable player."