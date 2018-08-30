Marcus Edwards joins Excelsior on loan from Tottenham

Tottenham's Marcus Edwards has joined Dutch Eredivisie side Excelsior Rotterdam on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is looking to ignite his career following a brief spell at Norwich City in the second half of last season.

He spent three months at Carrow Road, making his league debut in a 2-0 defeat to Fulham in March.

Edwards, who is under contract at Tottenham until 2020 was the top scorer in the U19 UEFA Youth League in 2017/18 with four goals in six starts during the group stage while scoring a further five goals in nine Premier League 2 appearances.

Edwards has represented England at U16, U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels - winning the European U19 Championship with the Young Lions in Georgia in 2017.

The England youth international becomes the latest young prospect to move to mainland Europe in search for first-team football.

He follows other promising stars abroad such as Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Chris Willock (Benfica), Jonathan Panzo (Monaco) and Keanan Bennetts (Borussia Monchengladbach).