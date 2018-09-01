Tottenham winger Lucas Moura has settled into life in the Premier League

Tottenham winger Lucas Moura chats to Johnny Phillips

It took a few months, but Lucas Moura has settled nicely into life at Tottenham. He chats to Johnny Phillips about his recent form and how he keeps himself grounded.

Much was made of Tottenham's lack of transfer activity in the summer, but their early season form suggests that a chequebook approach to the 2018/19 campaign might not have been essential.

The impact of one player, in particular, has been like having a new signing.

Lucas Moura's two goals against Manchester United on Monday night signalled his arrival in the Premier League.

The Brazilian forward was signed in January from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee in the region of £25m, but his impact last season was negligible. As he admitted, though, it was always going to take time to settle into his new surroundings.

"I arrived in the middle of the season so it was not easy to play and to adapt to the new game," he explains.

"When I arrived they said to me that it is a longer project. If they can pay £25m, it is not for nothing.

"So I needed to believe, be patient and await my opportunity and always be positive. I had to respect the decision of the coach and to work hard. I did that and I think I understand the philosophy of English football now and I am enjoying the opportunity to show my quality, that I can help the team."

Moura is speaking at the club's Enfield training base just two days after his goals against United. He is clearly still on cloud nine after a performance that will have made Spurs' title rivals sit up and take note, with Watford next up live on Renault Super Sunday this weekend.

"Yes, I cannot explain what I am feeling in this moment. To score two goals at Old Trafford against Manchester United is a big moment. It is so special for me, even more because the last seven months in Paris was not so good and now I am playing. I am helping my team-mates, scoring goals, I am so happy.

"We did a very good job together. I think it was the result of our work because we work hard every day here and we deserved this victory. For me, it was an unbelievable game. The last time I played two games in a row for 90 minutes was more than a year ago. So I'm so happy for this moment, but it is only the beginning, I need to keep working and helping the team."

A productive partnership with Harry Kane has emerged, with Moura excelling away from the winger role he has occupied for much of his career.

"It is a new position for me, but I feel so good because I am playing alongside Harry. Sometimes we can change it around, because maybe when I play on the right, I cannot move too much and now I can change, I can go everywhere, and I am enjoying it.

"I liked the second goal against Manchester United because he put the ball in front of me to run onto in my style, it was a good finish."

The Brazilian's first Premier League goal came a week earlier; a delightful curler with his left foot from the edge of the area at Wembley during the win over Fulham. His young family was in attendance that afternoon and Moura places huge importance on their role in helping him adapt to life in England.

"My family is everything for me, they're so important - my wife and my son. He is young [nine months old] but when I look at him I forget any problems. Everything that I do at the training ground or working hard in the games, I am thinking about him. So to see my wife and son happy, and even the rest of my family in Brazil, I know I am doing a good job."

The last few months of Moura's five-year stay in Paris did not go well, but he has put those times behind him in London and the 26-year-old is keen to stress how important it is to have found a place where life can be lived in a happy environment.

The Brazilian endured a difficult final few months with PSG before moving to Spurs in January

"I love to play football - when I am playing I am happy - but also I am a normal person," he adds. "So when I am at my home, I do everything that is normal, like a BBQ or we like to go out. For example, this week, I was in Madame Tussauds and I took a lot of pictures. It is very nice, so I like to enjoy the life with my family and do everything that a normal person does.

"I can walk around, no problem. Sometimes someone will recognise me and ask for a picture. Some Brazilians, because there are Brazilians everywhere! I feel so comfortable here now with my new life - with my house, my club, my team-mates. I want to stay here for a long time. My objective is to win a trophy and make history here. I believe that we can make history because we have a very good team and a very good structure. We just need to believe and work."

